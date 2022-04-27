55-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, kin allege foul play

A 55-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Labour Colony, Jawahar Nagar, on Tuesday morning.

The victim, Vimla Devi, 55, a widow, lived alone. Neighbours spotted her lying on the floor and raised the alarm. While police suspect the victim died of natural causes, her maternal family has alleged foul play.

The complainant, Krishan Kumar of Jalandhar, who is the brother of the victim, suspects that his sister’s in-laws, who had their sights set on her property, may have murdered her. “They had been pestering us to take Vimla with us for a long time.”

The victim had no children, and her siblings had been taking care of her daily expenses after her husband’s death. She had been last seen alive at around 6pm on April 25.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurcharanjit Singh, Kochar Market police post in-charge, said, “The victim had sustained an injury near her eyebrow. The body has been sent for postmortem, which will help ascertain the cause of death. However, prima facie it appears she either died of natural causes or was fatally hurt after falling off the bed. There does not appear to be any foul play involved.”

The victim’s maternal family has sought commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma’s intervention in the matter.The police chief assured them that appropriate action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report.