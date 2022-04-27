55-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, kin allege foul play
A 55-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Labour Colony, Jawahar Nagar, on Tuesday morning.
The victim, Vimla Devi, 55, a widow, lived alone. Neighbours spotted her lying on the floor and raised the alarm. While police suspect the victim died of natural causes, her maternal family has alleged foul play.
The complainant, Krishan Kumar of Jalandhar, who is the brother of the victim, suspects that his sister’s in-laws, who had their sights set on her property, may have murdered her. “They had been pestering us to take Vimla with us for a long time.”
The victim had no children, and her siblings had been taking care of her daily expenses after her husband’s death. She had been last seen alive at around 6pm on April 25.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurcharanjit Singh, Kochar Market police post in-charge, said, “The victim had sustained an injury near her eyebrow. The body has been sent for postmortem, which will help ascertain the cause of death. However, prima facie it appears she either died of natural causes or was fatally hurt after falling off the bed. There does not appear to be any foul play involved.”
The victim’s maternal family has sought commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma’s intervention in the matter.The police chief assured them that appropriate action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report.
-
Widespread protests held in Jammu over erratic water, electricity supply
Enraged over rampant power cuts and erratic water supply amid rising mercury, residents protested in various parts of Jammu on Tuesday. Protests were held in Vijapur town of Samba, Jammu city and Kathua town where angry people strongly castigated the administration for prolonged power cuts and erratic water supply. They also shouted slogans against the LG administration for turning a blind eye to the chaotic situation.
-
NIA takes over Sunjuwan terror attack case
Following the encounter near Sunjuwan military station on Friday that left two Jaish terrorists and a Central Industrial Security Force officer dead and 10 others injured, the National Investigation Agency took over the probe, said officials on Tuesday. “NIA has taken over the probe. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are in the process of sharing the case diary, other technical and other material evidences with the NIA,” said senior officials.
-
Hailstorm in north Kashmir damages fruit orchards
The hailstorm that lashed parts of north Kashmir on Monday evening caused heavy damages to the fruit orchards. The massive hailstorm hit parts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. Director general of horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, said, “As per initial data, the loss caused in orchards ranges from 5% to 30%. So far, we have data of 14 villages which got effected due to the hailstorm. ”
-
Three Hizbul terrorists involved in panch’s killing arrested in Kulgam
Police busted a module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on Tuesday with the arrest of three men in Kulgam. Those arrested have been identified as Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Mohd Rather. Militants on Tuesday lobbed a grenade on a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Kulgam district but there was no damage done, officials said. The ultras hurled the grenade at the CRPF bus at Brazloo in Kulgam, the officials said.
-
Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula
Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours. In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17 fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday. The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura. On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home.
