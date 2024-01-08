close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 6 die as their car rams into tree in Dabwali

6 die as their car rams into tree in Dabwali

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 08, 2024 10:22 PM IST

The car occupants were coming from Ganganagar in Rajasthan and were going to Hisar to attend the last rites of their kin. The deceased have been identified as Banwari Lal, his wife Darshan Devi, their relatives — Gudda Devi, Krishan Lal and his wife Chander Kala and car driver Subhash, who was a close friend of Banwari Lal.

Six people from Rajasthan were killed after their car rammed into a tree near Shergarh village in Sirsa’s Dabwali on Monday, said the police.

Dabwali city SHO Salender Kumar said Banwari Lal’s father-in-law had died and he along with three others was coming in a car from Ganganagar and two of his relatives — Krishan Lal and his wife Chander Kala joined them from Hanumangarh. The speedy car rammed into a tree near Shergarh village in Dabwali. (HT photo)
Dabwali city SHO Salender Kumar said Banwari Lal’s father-in-law had died and he along with three others was coming in a car from Ganganagar and two of his relatives — Krishan Lal and his wife Chander Kala joined them from Hanumangarh. The speedy car rammed into a tree near Shergarh village in Dabwali. (HT photo)

The car occupants were coming from Ganganagar in Rajasthan and were going to Hisar to attend the last rites of their kin. The deceased have been identified as Banwari Lal, his wife Darshan Devi, their relatives — Gudda Devi, Krishan Lal and his wife Chander Kala and car driver Subhash, who was a close friend of Banwari Lal.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dabwali city SHO Salender Kumar said Banwari Lal’s father-in-law had died and he along with three others was coming in a car from Ganganagar and two of his relatives — Krishan Lal and his wife Chander Kala joined them from Hanumangarh. The speedy car rammed into a tree near Shergarh village in Dabwali.

“Five persons died on the spot and Banwari Lal was rushed to Dabwali civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victims’ families were informed about the mishap. Their bodies were sent to Dabwali civil hospital for autopsy,” the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out