6,981 Punjab farmers received incentive of 26.75 cr for organic farming: Nadda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 04, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The Centre is providing assistance of ₹31,500 per hectare to farmers as incentive to practice organic farming

To a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Tuesday over usage of chemical fertilisers and steps taken by the government to promote organic farming, Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers JP Nadda responded that the Centre is providing assistance of 31,500 per hectare to farmers as incentive to practice organic farming and so far, 6,981 farmers in Punjab have been benefited with funds to the tune of 26.75 crore for promoting organic farming.

The Centre has started initiatives to promote organic farming and improve soil health. (HT File)
The Centre has started initiatives to promote organic farming and improve soil health. (HT File)

He added that the Union government has started initiatives like PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother-Earth (PM-PRANAM) and Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) to promote organic farming and improve soil health.

He added: “The total nutrient per hectare consumption of Punjab was 77% more than the national average and due to awareness, there has been a decline in usage over the last 3 years.”

“From the use of 251.36 kg fertiliser per hectare in 2021, the consumption has come down to 247.61 kg per hectare in 2024,” Nadda said.

The Union minister also informed that the government has started the Market Development Assistance (MDA) under which 1,500 per tonne is given to farmers to promote organic fertilisers.

