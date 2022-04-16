7 Chandigarh residents fined for washing cars, irrigating lawns in morning

Washing cars and irrigating lawns with potable water in the morning has landed seven city residents in hot water as the Chandigarh administration slapped them with a fine of ₹2,000 each, on the first day of the drive against water wastage. As many as 98 residents were also issued notices after water leakage was detected on their premises.

At least 18 teams of sub divisional engineers (SDEs) and junior engineers (JEs) carried out checking in several parts of the city between 5.30 am to 8.30 am.

“It was the first day of the water conservation drive in the city and several violators were found misusing drinking water at home. A fine of ₹2,000 was imposed on those challaned,” said an MC official, adding that the drive will continue up to June 30.

The civic body can fine a violator with up to ₹5,000 for water wastage. A repeat violation may lead to disconnection of water supply. If the wastage is unintentional, such as leakage in pipe or water storage tank, the violator is given a two-day notice to rectify the problem. In case of non-compliance, the fine could be imposed. Mainly on the spot fines are issued, if the wastage is intentional, such as washing of cars or watering of lawns through hosepipes, said an MC official, adding that in case the fine is not paid, it can be added to the water bill.

An official said there would be special focus on northern sectors as water consumption in these sectors is very high and these have bigger lawns. They can use tertiary water, the officer added.

‘Residents can alert MC through videos, pictures’

The MC teams clicked pictures and made videos of the violations for documenting the evidence, said an officer, adding that residents can alert the civic body officials if they see violations or water wastage around them. “The residents can share the images and videos with the officers through social media. The premises will be inspected and challans issued, if violation is found,” said the officer.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said she will be carrying out checking every now and then and she will be carrying out the exercise every Monday and Friday.

“We appeal to citizens to save drinking water and avoid its wastage. People may opt for tertiary treated water for watering their lawns,” she said.

Drive on in Panchkula and Mohali too

Panchkula HSVP has already started the drive and has issued warning to residents, though no one has been fined so far. Residents in Panchkula can be fined up to ₹5,000 if found wasting water. HSVP executive engineer Amit Rathi, “Our teams are giving warning only as of now.”

Mohali MC has formed four teams for zone-wise challaning. MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said, “On the first day, the teams issued warnings to violators. We will give residents a couple of more days, following which we’ll start issuing challans.” If a resident is found violating the order between 5:30am and 8:30am, a notice will be issued for first offence, if it is repeated, a challan of ₹1,000 will be imposed, three-time offenders will have to pay ₹2,000 and the water supply will be disconnected the fourth time. To get the connection restored, defaulters will have to pay ₹5,000 along with an affidavit. Booster pumps and hosepipes, if found in use, will be confiscated.

Mohali, on an average, requires 30MGD (million gallon daily) of water, but the supply is limited to 20MGD from Kajauli waterworks and an equal amount from 75 tubewells. Chandigarh MC supplies more than 100 MGD (million gallons per day). A major part of water requirement of the city is met by canal water. Up to 40% of the water supply is lost in seepage, theft and leakages, as per conservative estimates. As per estimates, HSVP supplies 25 million gallons a day (MGD) to Panchkula. In summers, the consumption increases to 30 MGD, resulting in a shortfall.