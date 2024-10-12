7 members of family drown as car falls into canal in Haryana’s Kaithal

Three women and four girls, all from the same family, died when their car fell into a canal in Kaithal district of Haryana on Saturday, police said. Three women and four girls, all from the same family, died when their car fell into a canal in Kaithal district of Haryana on Saturday. (Representational photo)

They said nine people, including eight members of a family, were in the vehicle. They were headed for the Baba Rajpuri Mela held on Dussehra.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the canal near Mundri village.

The driver was rescued, but seven other occupants of the vehicle drowned.

A 12-year-old girl, Komal, is missing and efforts are on to trace her, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Satwinder, 50, Chameli, 65, Teejo, 45, Fiza, 16, Vandana, 10, Riya, 10, and Ramandeep, 6.

All were from Deeg village in Kaithal.