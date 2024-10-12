Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

7 members of family drown as car falls into canal in Haryana’s Kaithal

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 12, 2024 01:42 PM IST

Three women and four girls, all from the same family, died when their car fell into a canal in Kaithal district of Haryana on Saturday, police said

Three women and four girls, all from the same family, died when their car fell into a canal in Kaithal district of Haryana on Saturday, police said.

Three women and four girls, all from the same family, died when their car fell into a canal in Kaithal district of Haryana on Saturday. (Representational photo)
Three women and four girls, all from the same family, died when their car fell into a canal in Kaithal district of Haryana on Saturday. (Representational photo)

They said nine people, including eight members of a family, were in the vehicle. They were headed for the Baba Rajpuri Mela held on Dussehra.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the canal near Mundri village.

The driver was rescued, but seven other occupants of the vehicle drowned.

A 12-year-old girl, Komal, is missing and efforts are on to trace her, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Satwinder, 50, Chameli, 65, Teejo, 45, Fiza, 16, Vandana, 10, Riya, 10, and Ramandeep, 6.

All were from Deeg village in Kaithal.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On