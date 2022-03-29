72-year-old Zirakpur resident dies after being pushed by son’s live-in partner in fit of rage

A woman has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the 72-year-old father of her live-in partner died on being pushed to the ground by her at their house in Aerocity, Mohali.

The accused has been identified as Pinky Arora.

Investigating officer Dharampal said Arora was in a live-in relationship with Jagpreet Singh, the son of the victim, Paramjit Singh.

According to the family’s caretaker Amar Singh, Paramjit and Arora used to have frequent quarrels. On Monday, during another argument while Jagpreet was not home, she pushed Paramjit in a fit of a rage, causing him to fall on the ground.

He was taken to a private hospital with injuries, but was declared brought dead. Acting on the caretaker’s statement, police booked Arora under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made.