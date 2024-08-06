A day after project launch, 24x7 water supply fails to reach all parts of Manimajra

A day after Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 24x7 water supply project in Manimajra, only one of the four zones were provided round-the-clock water supply on Monday. Union home minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the 24x7 water supply project in Manimajra on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) will share a detailed plan on water supply across Manimajra on Tuesday.

Barring Modern Housing Complex (Duplex), which got 24x7 but low water supply, all other areas, including Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Gobindpura and Indira Colony got water supply as per the routine morning and evening supply timings.

President of the Residents Welfare Association of MHC, Sector 13 (Manimajra) Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) said, “Though the project was inaugurated yesterday, we got water supply as per routine. Officials claim that it was the inauguration of infrastructure, but in reality, it is just a fake promise. Residents want high-pressured, clean drinking water, but they are getting dirty water.”

The residents also said MC should have made the water supply plan in advance and should have informed residents about it. “The inauguration was held, but no announcement was done as to when people will get clear round-the-clock supply,” they said.

Municipal commissioner and Chandigarh Smart City Limited CEO Anindita Mitra said it will take almost four months for the project to get stabilised and ensure seamless round-the-clock water supply. “For now, we will start supplying water for extra hours, and will check on leakages and connections and repair those to ensure that the project objectivity is fulfilled,” she said.