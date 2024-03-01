 AAP, Congress aiming for political mileage out of farmers’ stir: Sunil Jakhar - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP, Congress aiming for political mileage out of farmers' stir: Sunil Jakhar

AAP, Congress aiming for political mileage out of farmers’ stir: Sunil Jakhar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar also said that the Congress had created a ruckus in the House and disrupted the governor’s address as they want to avoid highlighting the shortcomings of the AAP government, with whom they have an alliance.

Training his guns on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said that the two parties had colluded to orchestrate the farmers’ agitation with an aim to “gain petty political mileage”.

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann is trying to create a distraction by holding yet another press conference on Sukhvilas. (HT File)
“Sons of our farmers are being killed and these parties are only showing fake sympathy. All they want is petty political mileage,” said Jakhar while interacting with the media after BJP’s core committee meeting.

He further said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann is trying to create a distraction by holding yet another press conference on Sukhvilas. “He has already said at least six times that he would act against Sukhbir Badal and this was yet another hollow outburst aimed at deflecting questions on AAP backstabbing farmers by not fulfilling the promises made to them,” said Jakhar.

