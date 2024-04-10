AAP files complaint, accuses Sukhbir of poll code violation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the Election Commission against Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly violating the directions of the ECI regarding the election campaign. The complaint was submitted by senior AAP leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to the chief electoral officer, Punjab. In the complaint, the AAP leader said that Sukhbir used a child for his campaign during the Punjab Bachao Yatra, which is a political campaign. (HT File)

Cheema was accompanied by AAP leaders Harchand Singh Barsat, Malvinder Singh Kang and Tarunpreet Singh Sondh.

The complaint states that on April 6, 2024, Sukhbir violated the directions/instructions issued by the ECI when he made a child raise slogans of ‘Shiromani Akali Dal zindabad’ and ‘vote for Akali Dal’.

The AAP leaders said that this activity of the Akali Dal and Sukhbir is also a violation of the mandate of the judgment of the Bombay high court, which had stressed the need to ensure that political parties do not allow participation of minor children in any election-related activities.

“All political parties and candidates are required to ensure strict compliance with the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as amended by the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016,” they said. Cheema further claimed that they (Akalis) are not taking out any ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, it is a ‘Pariwar Bachao Yatra’.