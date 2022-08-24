AAP govt in Punjab has given job letters to over 17k youths in 5 months, claims CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has handed over appointment letters of government jobs to around 17,313 youth in the state in merely five months of assuming charge.

Mann, who handed over appointment letters to newly recruited police constables at a function here, said the state government has conducted the entire recruitment process in a transparent and fair manner with merit being the only criteria of selection. A total of 4,358 constables have been recruited.

The CM said that recruitment will be carried out for filling 5,739 more vacant posts of the police department soon. He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the newly recruited constables are highly qualified and well-equipped with academic and technical knowledge. “This qualification can be very helpful in dealing with crime and criminals in today’s era of technological advancement. As criminals are devising new techniques of committing crime, the cops should also update their expertise for tackling crime and criminals efficaciously,” he said while addressing the gathering.

Mann said that out of total 4,358 candidates 103 are post graduates, 2,607 are graduates and 1,648 are senior secondary pass outs. He said that though 33% advertised posts were reserved for them, more girls have made it due to their enormous capabilities and capacities. Chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, principal secretary, home, Anurag Verma and director general of police Gaurav Yadav were among those present.