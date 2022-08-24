AAP govt in Punjab has given job letters to over 17k youths in 5 months, claims CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann , who handed over appointment letters to newly recruited police constables at a function here, said the state government has conducted the entire recruitment process in a transparent and fair manner with merit being the only criteria of selection. A total of 4,358 constables have been recruited.
Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has handed over appointment letters of government jobs to around 17,313 youth in the state in merely five months of assuming charge.
Mann, who handed over appointment letters to newly recruited police constables at a function here, said the state government has conducted the entire recruitment process in a transparent and fair manner with merit being the only criteria of selection. A total of 4,358 constables have been recruited.
The CM said that recruitment will be carried out for filling 5,739 more vacant posts of the police department soon. He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the newly recruited constables are highly qualified and well-equipped with academic and technical knowledge. “This qualification can be very helpful in dealing with crime and criminals in today’s era of technological advancement. As criminals are devising new techniques of committing crime, the cops should also update their expertise for tackling crime and criminals efficaciously,” he said while addressing the gathering.
Mann said that out of total 4,358 candidates 103 are post graduates, 2,607 are graduates and 1,648 are senior secondary pass outs. He said that though 33% advertised posts were reserved for them, more girls have made it due to their enormous capabilities and capacities. Chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, principal secretary, home, Anurag Verma and director general of police Gaurav Yadav were among those present.
-
Protests in Pakistan over forcible marriage of Sikh woman
Members of the minority Sikh community staged a protest in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday against police inaction in a case involving the forced marriage of a Sikh woman to a Muslim man. The protesters blocked the main Buner road for hours. They said Sikh woman was first compelled to elope and then forcibly married to the Muslim man.
-
UK spies accused over arrest of Sikh blogger in India
Human rights groups on Tuesday said UK intelligence agencies may have shared information with India that led to the arrest and torture of a Sikh blogger from Scotland. Jagtar Singh Johal, 35, has been held in detention in India for more than four years. They claimed this tip-off “led to his unlawful arrest and torture in India”. Current prime minister Boris Johnson was foreign minister at the time.
-
PAU develops wheat variety with higher heat tolerance
After farmers suffered crop losses due to sudden rise in temperature during the previous Rabi season, Punjab Agricultural University introduced a new genetically stronger wheat variety (PBW 826), which has better heat tolerance as compared to other existing varieties available in the market. Introduced after four years of clinical and field trials, the new PBW 826 variety has witnessed 31% and 17% more yield than HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties of wheat respectively.
-
Tight security in place for PM’s Mohali visit on August 24
The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mohali on Wednesday to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Medicity, Mullanpur. Three-tier security has been put in place in and around Medicity, with the Special Protection Group taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. Ahead of the PM's visit, which is expected around 1 pm, all schools falling in the vicinity of Medcity will remain closed.
-
Chandigarh forms anti-narcotics task force to crack down on drugs
Amping up its crackdown on drug trade, the Chandigarh administration has constituted an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Constituted in line with the March directives of the Union ministry of home affairs, ANTF will keep a check on the supply and distribution of drugs, particularly synthetic drugs, to eradicate drug abuse in Chandigarh. It will prepare and maintain a database of drug peddlers that will also be shared with the Narcotics Control Bureau and adjacent states.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics