AAP govt to soon launch policy to give new tube well connections: Punjab power minister
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday announced in the house that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will soon launch an agriculture pump sets policy to give new tube well connections to the farmers in the state.
He was replying to a query raised by MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura during the question-and-answer hour in the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly.
Lalpura, a ruling party MLA, asked the government to give a reply on how many farmers have deposited security for new tube wells and were not given the connections.
The minister, in his reply, informed the house that the previous government in 2018 had stopped giving new connections and it was not resumed after that. There are already more than 14 lakh tube wells in the state.
Answering another query, forests and wildlife minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said that some people sold the forest land that comes under section 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900 in Karuran village of Ropar district. However, the ownership of land was private.
He added that the government has initiated a case for recovery of sale amount and cancellation of registries against four senior officers of the department and Ropar police has been asked to register an FIR against them and take action as per law.
On a query by AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that it was not possible to hold any kind of inquiry against the focal points which were set up long back by the previous governments.
“Rather we should hold discussions to bring a policy for making them viable for setting up industries again,” added the minister.
CM Mann on Abohar bus stand
Answering a query from Congress MLA from Abohar Sandip Jakhar, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that 25% work on renovation of bus stand at Abohar has been completed and an administrative approval of ₹ 2.92 crore has been given by the government.
Contradicting the CM, Jakhar said that only 5% work has been completed, asking to fasten the pace of work.
Assuring early completion of the construction work at the bus stand, CM offered that he will invite the local MLA to inaugurate it.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
