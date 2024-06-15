 Accommodation issue for medical students to be resolved soon, Mohali DC assures AIMS director - Hindustan Times
Accommodation issue for medical students to be resolved soon, Mohali DC assures AIMS director

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 15, 2024 10:14 AM IST

Assuring director-principal Bhavneet Bharti of the availability of accommodation, the Mohali DC stated that the rental use of Purab Apartments as a hostel for MBBS students is under consideration

To address the accommodation issue for students of Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain held a meeting with the AIMS administration at the District Administrative Complex on Friday.

The Mohali DC also reviewed the daily operations of the medical college and assured that the district administration would support AIMS to ensure smooth academic activities for the students. (HT Photo)
The Mohali DC also reviewed the daily operations of the medical college and assured that the district administration would support AIMS to ensure smooth academic activities for the students.

Director-principal Bhavneet Bharti apprised the DC of the recent meeting held under the chairmanship of the finance secretary, where a decision was made to provide 28 flats on rent to AIMS, Mohali. Assuring Dr Bharti of the availability of accommodation, Jain stated that the rental use of Purab Apartments as a hostel for MBBS students is under consideration.

The file, currently pending with the general administration department, will be followed up soon to expedite approval, she added.

Additionally, the issue of encroachments on institute site in Jujhar Nagar and Behlolpur was raised, highlighting the urgency of vacating these areas to ensure pending payments to the contractor. Jain stated that the matter would be prioritised and that officials concerned would be assigned to address it promptly.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the daily operations of the medical college and assured that the district administration would support AIMS to ensure smooth academic activities for the students.

ADC (G) Viraj S Tidke, medical superintendent of AIMS Navdeep Saini, Mohali SDM Deepankar Garg and district revenue officer Harminder Singh Hundal were also present during the meeting.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Accommodation issue for medical students to be resolved soon, Mohali DC assures AIMS director
