Accommodation issue for medical students to be resolved soon, Mohali DC assures AIMS director

To address the accommodation issue for students of Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain held a meeting with the AIMS administration at the District Administrative Complex on Friday.

Director-principal Bhavneet Bharti apprised the DC of the recent meeting held under the chairmanship of the finance secretary, where a decision was made to provide 28 flats on rent to AIMS, Mohali. Assuring Dr Bharti of the availability of accommodation, Jain stated that the rental use of Purab Apartments as a hostel for MBBS students is under consideration.

The file, currently pending with the general administration department, will be followed up soon to expedite approval, she added.

Additionally, the issue of encroachments on institute site in Jujhar Nagar and Behlolpur was raised, highlighting the urgency of vacating these areas to ensure pending payments to the contractor. Jain stated that the matter would be prioritised and that officials concerned would be assigned to address it promptly.

ADC (G) Viraj S Tidke, medical superintendent of AIMS Navdeep Saini, Mohali SDM Deepankar Garg and district revenue officer Harminder Singh Hundal were also present during the meeting.