Adani issue being raked up to ‘brighten’ Rahul’s political career: Rijiju

Adani issue is being “deliberately” raked up to “brighten political career of politically failed” Rahul Gandhi, said Union minister for law and parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language at the University of Jammu. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju releasing the first edition of the Indian Constitution in Dogri language at Jammu University on Saturday. (PTI)

Targeting Congress, Rijiju said the party has an old habit of attacking the judiciary and it was doing more in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Fielding media queries here, the law minister said, “I won’t say anything on Hindenberg-Adani issue because Supreme Court has constituted a committee and is looking into it but I would say that entire issue is being made out of it to brighten Rahul’s political career. Rest, country is being run by law and constitution.”

“To brighten political career of a politically failed man, Congress is trying to make an issue out of it. One man has failed politically and they are trying to highlight controversies to brighten his career,” he added.

Rijiju hit out at Congress after its party functionary in Tamil Nadu threatened to chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict convicting Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, saying “they are frustrated”. Rijiju said the Congress party attacked the judiciary even before India’s Emergency period and has now “intensified the attack in frustration.”

“This is not happening for the first time that Congress is threatening the judiciary. Even before the Emergency, the Congress people attacked the Judiciary. They are doing it now also because they are frustrated. We believe in the Constitution,” Rijiju told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

A judge in Surat has convicted Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Rahul’s conviction and two-year sentencing in the case over his “Modi surname” remark led to his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha last month.

Rijiju also endorsed home minister Amit Shah’s statement that dynastic politics was in danger and not democracy. Shad had slammed Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks in the UK that democracy was in danger in India.

The home minister on Friday in Uttar Pradesh said “It is not democracy that is in danger, but “your family” and the idea of dynasty politics that is under threat.”

Pendency in courts touching 5 crores a matter of concern, says Rijiju

The pendency of cases in courts is touching 5 crores now which is a concern, said Rijiju taking to Twitter. “The virtual courts and regional bench can come up. I have committed to J&K that all the courts in the region must have all modern facilities. ₹7,000 crore budget for e-court. It will make courts paperless,” he added.

Kiren Rijiju’s car grazed a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday evening, said officials. He was not hurt in the accident.

As per reports, the truck had suffered a breakdown and the minister’s car grazed it before coming to a halt. The accident took place near Sita Ram Passi in the Maroog area around 6 pm when he was on his way to Srinagar after attending two functions in Jammu and Udhampur. Rijiju later left for Srinagar and crossed the Banihal tunnel the gateway to the Kashmir Valley - around 7 pm, the officials said