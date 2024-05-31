 After 2 weeks, Punjab gets a respite from heatwave - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After 2 weeks, Punjab gets a respite from heatwave

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
May 31, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Punjab gets respite from severe heatwave as temperatures drop. IMD predicts further dip with rain, thunderstorms. Heatwave conditions to abate by June 3.

Following a slight drop in the average maximum temperature over the last 24 hours, the state has got a respite from the severe heatwave conditions. The weather department has predicted a further dip of four to five degrees over the next 24 hours, owing to rain and thunderstorms in isolated places.

This was the longest-ever heatwave spell that Punjab has seen. This is very unusual, says AK Singh, official of the India Meteorological Department.
This was the longest-ever heatwave spell that Punjab has seen. This is very unusual, says AK Singh, official of the India Meteorological Department.

For the first time since May 16, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also not issued any red alert warning for severe heatwave conditions for Punjab. “By June 3, heat wave conditions will completely abate from Punjab,” said a Met official.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As per the IMD, the country’s nodal weather agency, the maximum temperature would be normal on June 1, the day Punjab voters step out to exercise their franchise.

IMD official AK Singh said, “Severe heat wave conditions will start to abate from tomorrow. The maximum temperature is likely to go down further in the next 24 hours with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in some parts due to Western Disturbance from Thursday night.”

He added this was the longest-ever heatwave spell that the state has seen. “This is very unusual. In the past, Punjab has never seen the heat wave stretch beyond two weeks. This is an alarming situation,” said AK Singh, blaming global warming for the abnormally high temperatures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karam Prakash

    Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / After 2 weeks, Punjab gets a respite from heatwave
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On