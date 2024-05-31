After 2 weeks, Punjab gets a respite from heatwave

Following a slight drop in the average maximum temperature over the last 24 hours, the state has got a respite from the severe heatwave conditions. The weather department has predicted a further dip of four to five degrees over the next 24 hours, owing to rain and thunderstorms in isolated places. This was the longest-ever heatwave spell that Punjab has seen. This is very unusual, says AK Singh, official of the India Meteorological Department.

For the first time since May 16, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also not issued any red alert warning for severe heatwave conditions for Punjab. “By June 3, heat wave conditions will completely abate from Punjab,” said a Met official.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As per the IMD, the country’s nodal weather agency, the maximum temperature would be normal on June 1, the day Punjab voters step out to exercise their franchise.

IMD official AK Singh said, “Severe heat wave conditions will start to abate from tomorrow. The maximum temperature is likely to go down further in the next 24 hours with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in some parts due to Western Disturbance from Thursday night.”

He added this was the longest-ever heatwave spell that the state has seen. “This is very unusual. In the past, Punjab has never seen the heat wave stretch beyond two weeks. This is an alarming situation,” said AK Singh, blaming global warming for the abnormally high temperatures.