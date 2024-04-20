After boycott threat, poll officials meet voters at India’s highest polling station in Himachal

A team of local administration comprising officers on election duty visited the country’s highest polling station, Tashigang in the Spiti valley, after residents threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha and assembly by-elections. Residents during a meeting with poll officials in Tashigang, Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)

Villagers in Tashigang, who have posted 100% voting in the last two elections, are miffed over being terminated as daily wagers with the public works department (PWD). HT had on April 18 reported their resentment and threat to boycott the polls.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On the directives of the Election Commission of India, a team of local officials comprising sub-divisional magistrate Harsh Negi, who is also the assistant returning officer (ARO), for the elections along with assistant engineer Sanjay Kumar visited Tashi Gang, which is 21 km from Kaza.

The officials held a meeting with villagers, urging them to exercise their right to franchise. “Villagers had their grievances. We listened to them and tried to convince them to vote,” Negi said.

Thirteen former daily wage labourers at the PWD were also present at the meeting along with their family members. “Officials separately met the daily wagers and the administration asked them not to boycott the elections as the villages are known for 100% polling. They have been requested to keep the tradition alive,” the ARO added.

The villagers, meanwhile, demanded that the administration restore their jobs. “The meeting did not yield any result, there was no assurance on us getting back our jobs,” a former daily wager who did not wish to be named said.

Situated at 15,256 ft above sea level in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, Tashigang is located at a distance of 39 km from the Chinese border. Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti district share a 240-km border with China, which includes the 80-km stretch between Chumar in Lahaul and Spiti and 160 km from Daroti to Mumti Dogri in Kinnaur district.

The polling station in Tashigang was set up for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. It ivertook Hikkim, positioned at an altitude of about 14,400 ft, as the highest polling station in the country.

There were 45 registered voters for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Of these, 27 were male and 18 female voters. The number grew to 48 voters in the by-election of the Mandi parliamentary constituency, which included 29 men and 22 women. For the 2022 assembly elections, there were 52 voters, 30 men and 22 women. The number is the same for the 2024 polls.

Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts both comprise the Mandi parliamentary segment, from where actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is locked in contest with public works department Minister Vikramaditya Singh.