After poor show in J&K polls, Mehbooba dissolves PDP structure

The decision to disband organisational bodies of the party was taken after senior PDP leaders, newly elected assembly members and contesting candidates of the assembly elections met in Srinagar. The meeting to review the loss in polls was chaired by the party president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Thursday.

The party spokesperson said the principles and ideas on which the PDP was founded remain highly relevant. “We consider these principles the most appropriate remedy for the problems faced by Jammu and Kashmir. The party will draft detailed proposals to strengthen its grassroots presence and reconnect with the public. The party aims to highlight its achievements and reaffirm itself as a viable democratic alternative,” he said, adding that party is committed to rebuilding, addressing our weaknesses from the recent polls, and expanding our worker base to ensure effective voter mobilization in future elections.

A senior leader said that the party’s existing structure has been dissolved and new bodies will be formed, comprising both young and old leaders. “The party has already started rebuilding its base for the future polls. New leaders will be given new roles,” he added.

Another PDP leader said the party didn’t perform well in assembly polls. “We knew that our performance won’t be up to mark but getting only three seats was a setback. Now, we have taken it as a challenge and will revive the party from base,” the leader added.

The process of dissolving bodies is to prepare for the upcoming municipal, panchayat, and district development council (DDC) elections with renewed vigour. “Our well-structured grassroots network will be activated in line with the political vision of our founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed,” the spokesperson said, adding that many younger members of the party left established careers to join politics.

“These young talents are crucial to the party’s future, and their political skills will be honed under the guidance of senior leaders,” the spokesperson said. “The achievements of our brief tenures under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti—particularly in connectivity, opening routes across the Line of Control, education, and health—continue to benefit the public. We will carry forward this legacy,” he said.

In 2014 assembly polls, the PDP emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats. However, the party could win only three seats in the 2024 polls. Even in parliament polls held in May, the party failed to win any of the three seats it contested. Mehbooba also lost from Anantnag Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. The leaders, however, said the departure of dozens of top leaders was one of the reasons why PDP couldn’t win more seats across J&K.

“Despite poor show, the PDP is still the number two party in Kashmir and our candidates remained runner-up on most of the Valley seats. Under the new leaders at provincial, district and block levels the party will get reorganised,” said a former district president.