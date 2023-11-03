After two fire mishaps, PGIMER focus on safety overhaul

In the wake of two fire incidents in October, including a major blaze at Nehru Hospital, several safety measures are being put in place at PGIMER. PGIMER is installing dry powder extinguishers that suppress fires by smothering the flames and interrupting the chemical reactions necessary for combustion. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Water pumps have been set up to enhance the sprinkler system’s capacity at the Advanced Paediatrics Centre. Additionally, dry powder fire extinguishers have been provided at 20 sites, with plans for 12 more installations. Also, 1,700 fire extinguishers are expected to be installed by next week.

The dry powder extinguishers suppress fires by smothering the flames and interrupting the chemical reactions necessary for combustion.

“We have reviewed the fire system and are working on a war footing to enhance our fire fighting mechanism,” said Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER.

Additionally, for smooth functioning of gynaecology ward, 20 beds have been allocated in the radiotherapy ward. In the fire at Nehru Hospital, major damage was caused to the gynaecology department.

The fire on the intervening night between October 9 and 10 had necessitated evacuation of 424 patients, including pregnant women and newborns. Less than a week later, another fire broke out at the Advanced Eye Centre on October 16.

In both cases,the fact-finding committee determined the fire was caused by spark in UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems, which had “outlived their lives of three years and needed to be replaced”.

The 14-member committee also put forth several recommendations. One key suggestion is to ensure that approach roads/designated fire areas for fire tenders should be kept clear and unobstructed, prioritising swift response to mitigate similar incidents.

Furthermore, the fire exit routes at ground floor in New OPD should be replaced with glass/wooden doors to make them user friendly and enhance safety.

Additionally, a crossing road shall be created in front of Nehru Hospital for heavy vehicles like fire tenders in case of any crisis scenarios. The fire exit doors in different blocks of the hospital should be preferably made in a way that they open outwards instead of inwards.

The committee emphasised that as the Nehru Hospital building was 65 years old, a comprehensive overhaul of the current power cables, manifold pipelines and air conditioning installations was required.

Measures underway

1,700 fire extinguishers to be installed

20 dry powder extinguishers set up, 12 more to be installed

Water pumps installed to augment sprinkler systems at Advanced Paediatrics Centre

More fire alarms being installed

Fire exit routes being redesigned.

