 Ahead of Parliamentary committee visit, Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets facelift - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ahead of Parliamentary committee visit, Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets facelift

Ahead of Parliamentary committee visit, Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets facelift

ByDinkle Popli, Ludhiana
Feb 20, 2024 10:58 PM IST

An official notice issued by the hospital to all officers and employees stated that “DH/SDHs are expected to be visited by higher officials,” demanding “free medicine availability, USG/X-rays as per guidelines, cleanliness”

In a last-minute scramble, the Ludhiana Civil Hospital is undergoing a major cover-up operation ahead of a visit by the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Standing Committee on Thursday. The visit, deemed “of paramount importance” by an official circular, has thrown the hospital into a tizzy, with staff leave requests being denied and efforts underway to hide long-standing issues plaguing the facility.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on health and family welfare is responsible for overseeing the functioning of the ministry of health and family welfare. (HT Photo)
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on health and family welfare is responsible for overseeing the functioning of the ministry of health and family welfare. (HT Photo)

An official notice issued by the hospital to all officers and employees stated that “DH/SDHs are expected to be visited by higher officials,” demanding “free medicine availability, USG/X-rays as per guidelines, cleanliness.” The notice further warns staff to “not give a reason for complaints,” urging them to be “alert” and supervise their departments.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A senior doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We have been told to keep the hospital ready and tidy with all its operations, medicine supply and overall functioning streamlined. This is purely a surface exercise to hide the numerous problems the hospital faces daily.”

These problems include a lack of proper signage, sewage management issues in the Mother and Child Hospital, absence of suggestion and complaint boxes, broken washrooms and inoperable drinking water taps.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on health and family welfare is responsible for overseeing the functioning of the ministry of health and family welfare. The committee’s mandate includes reviewing grant demands, examining bills and considering annual reports.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh affirmed the routine nature of such visits, attributing the committee’s presence to standard review procedures aimed at assessing the hospital’s efficacy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On