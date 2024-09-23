AICC suspends Chitra for contesting against Cong nominee

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) suspended former councillor and party leader Chitra Sarwara for allegedly getting involved in anti-party activities and contesting against Congress nominee in Ambala Cantonment. Reacting to the development, Sarwara said that she is seeking a membership from the residents of Ambala Cantonment in these elections and everything other than this does not matter. (HT Photo)

In the order from Friday that was made available on Sunday, the party issued the suspension orders against Sarwara, contesting as an Independent, for a period of six years.

Though the communiqué, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, “The party leadership has received several reports from the workers and the Ambala Cantt candidate (Parvinder Pal Pari) regarding your involvement in activities contrary to the party’s interests. Specifically, your participation as an Independent against the Congress candidate constitutes a violation of party policy.”

Reacting to the development, Sarwara said that she is seeking a membership from the residents of Ambala Cantonment in these elections and everything other than this does not matter.

“The real fight is on the ground and we are fighting for the leadership of the constituency. The memberships of the party come and go, but we are here to take a membership of Ambala Cantt,” she added.