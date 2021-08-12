All 15 Punjab dental colleges warned of action if NAAC certificate not furnished

The Dental Council of India (DCI) has warned all the 15 dental colleges in Punjab, including two run by the government, with action if they fail to submit accreditation certificate issued by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) within six months.

Since February 2012, the DCI has repeatedly asked all the dental colleges in the country to get the mandatory NAAC accreditation, as per clause 9 of the Dental Council of India (Miscellaneous) Regulations, 2007.

But 15 dental colleges of Punjab, including the two run by government at Amritsar and Patiala, besides 272 across the country have been continuously ignoring the DCI’s directions as they did not get accredited from NAAC or submitted the certificate.

Of a total 315 dental colleges in the country, only 28 have submitted the certificate so far.

DCI assistant secretary Dr Vinay Gupta said the body’s executive committee in a recent meeting took up the matter of non-furnishing the valid NAAC accreditation certificate by the dental colleges. “But even after issuing repeated reminders, only a few colleges got accredited by NAAC and furnished the necessary certificate to the DCI. All the dental colleges that have not yet got themselves accredited are strictly advised to get done the same within six months or action will be initiated against them as per rules. A circular to this effect will be issued to the dental college concerned,” the notice read.