Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / All 15 Punjab dental colleges warned of action if NAAC certificate not furnished
Government Dental College and Hospital, Amritsar.
Government Dental College and Hospital, Amritsar.
chandigarh news

All 15 Punjab dental colleges warned of action if NAAC certificate not furnished

Dental Council of India says it has been repeatedly asking all colleges to get the mandatory accreditation
READ FULL STORY
By Parteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:15 AM IST

The Dental Council of India (DCI) has warned all the 15 dental colleges in Punjab, including two run by the government, with action if they fail to submit accreditation certificate issued by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) within six months.

Since February 2012, the DCI has repeatedly asked all the dental colleges in the country to get the mandatory NAAC accreditation, as per clause 9 of the Dental Council of India (Miscellaneous) Regulations, 2007.

But 15 dental colleges of Punjab, including the two run by government at Amritsar and Patiala, besides 272 across the country have been continuously ignoring the DCI’s directions as they did not get accredited from NAAC or submitted the certificate.

Of a total 315 dental colleges in the country, only 28 have submitted the certificate so far.

DCI assistant secretary Dr Vinay Gupta said the body’s executive committee in a recent meeting took up the matter of non-furnishing the valid NAAC accreditation certificate by the dental colleges. “But even after issuing repeated reminders, only a few colleges got accredited by NAAC and furnished the necessary certificate to the DCI. All the dental colleges that have not yet got themselves accredited are strictly advised to get done the same within six months or action will be initiated against them as per rules. A circular to this effect will be issued to the dental college concerned,” the notice read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.