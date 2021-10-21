Amarinder Singh criticises Congress, questions Sidhu’s presence, alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday responded to the criticism from the Congress party and asked them to stop talking about secularism pointing at the party’s alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the inclusion of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was previously with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The remarks from Singh came a day after senior Congress leader Harish Rawat had criticised him for his announcement to float a new political party and his willingness for a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP.

Directing his criticism at Rawat, Singh said,“Stop talking about secularism.” He also mentioned that the Congress took in Sidhu after he was with the BJP for 14 years. Further, he also mentioned a few other Congress leaders, such as Nana Patole, who was also previously with the BJP. He also noted that Pargat Singh, presently a cabinet minister, was also with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for four years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Singh had announced his party and said he is open to a seat sharing agreement with the BJP, if the farmers issue was resolved. Several Congress leaders had criticised the move, however, they also said that it would not impact their party.

“And what are you doing with @ShivsenaComms in Maharashtra? Or are you saying @harishrawatcmuk Ji that it’s ok to join forces with so-called communal parties as long as it suits @INCIndia purpose. What’s this if not sheer political opportunism?,” Singh’s media advisor quoted him as saying, on Thursday evening.

Further, Singh also dismissed allegations that he was helping the Akali Dal and asked “Is that why you think I’ve been fighting court cases against them for the last 10 years?.” He also said that he had won all elections for the Congress in Punjab since 2017.

Continuing his tirade, Singh also commented that the Congress party has damaged its own interests in the state by not trusting him and giving the reins of the party’s state unit to Sidhu, whom he called was “unstable” and “only loyal to himself.”

Last month, Singh had resigned from the state’s top post after a bitter year-long feud with Sidhu. Later, he also met with Union home minister Amit Shah after which there was buzz around his joining the BJP. However, with his announcement on Tuesday, Captain confirmed he was forming his own party, a move that has been criticised by many in the Congress camp. Notably, the BJP had reacted positively about the move and has hailed Singh as a "patriot."