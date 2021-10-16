Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala: 10 dairies yet to be shifted out of residential areas, says MC
Ambala: 10 dairies yet to be shifted out of residential areas, says MC

To minimise sanitation issues in its jurisdiction, Ambala MC is trying to shift “illegal dairies” out of residential areas; officials face severe opposition from owners
At least 10 dairies out of 250 under the Ambala MC limits are yet to be shifted to designated complexes after the deadline got over on Thursday. (HT File/Representational image)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 02:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

At least 10 dairies out of 250 under the municipal corporation (MC) limits are yet to be shifted to designated dairy complexes after the deadline got over on Thursday, executive officer (EO) of the civic body, Jarnail Singh said on Friday.

“In a special drive carried out on Thursday, we were able to shift animals from eight out of 18 dairies left to the dairy complexes in Kanwala and Katholi villages, as the owners didn’t act even after being issued notices. Another such drive will be carried out, if required, to shift the 10 dairies,” he said.

Fulfilling this long-pending proposal, MC has been trying to shift “illegal dairies” out of the residential areas to these two dairy complexes to minimise sanitation issues in its jurisdiction.

However, officials had to face severe opposition from owners, who have pointed out economic hardship and time lag between the first production of milk and its delivery, among other issues. A few also expressed helplessness due to a large number of animals and were given more time to shift.

“Some of them highlighted distance issues due to which their customers might shift to other sources. But we’ve told them that keeping animals in residential areas is illegal,” the EO said.

MC chief Dhirendra Khadgata said those who had shifted should ensure that the animal waste was treated at the designated place and cattle were kept leashed inside the complex.

“Action will be taken against those who will be found running a dairy illegally or disposing of animal dung in the MC area,” he said.

Saturday, October 16, 2021
