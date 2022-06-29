Amid tourist boom in Himachal, HPTDC turns a ₹5.82-crore profit in two months
As tourists make a beeline for the colder climes of Himachal Pradesh to escape the sweltering summer heat, the tourist boom has reversed the fortunes of the hill state’s Covid beleaguered tourism industry with the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) turning a profit of ₹5.82 crore in two months.
In April and May, when the country was in the grip of an unprecedented heat wave, around 40 lakh tourists flocked to the hill state. In these two months alone, 71 HPTDC-run hotels, restaurants and cafes earned ₹5.82 crore, registering an approximately seven fold increase against the peak tourist season (May and June) in 2019, when the HPTDC turned a profit of ₹90 lakh.
Between April and June around 60 lakh tourists have already visited the hill state, with 18 lakh people visiting in April, 19 lakh in May and 21 lakh in June.
HPTDC director tourism and managing director Amit Kashyap says, “There has been a marked increase in the profit earned this year as compared to the pre-pandemic years. There has also been a surge in tourist arrivals.”
Domestic tourists’ preferred destination
While Himachal, which is also called the Land of Gods, attracts a large number of domestic tourists, not many foreigners include it in their travel itinerary. However, this year, the state hosted fewer visitors from Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal as the majority of tourists from these areas now prefer to travel to Jammu and Kashmir. Himachal draws the maximum tourists from the northern states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
HPTDC is also taking a slew of initiatives to attract tourists. “We have been holding camps and participating in tourism conclaves. Our officers have visited Maharashtra, Gujarat and the northeastern states to promote the hill state as an attractive tourist destination,” said Kashyap.
Nand Lal Sharma, the assistant general manager of Hotel Holiday Home, a flagship HPTDC hotel in Shimla, says, “We have made changes to the menu, upskilled our staff, including our chefs, and improved the cleanliness standard.”
Peaceful environs attract tourists
Over the weekend (June 25-26), a five to six hour traffic jam was seen at the Shimla-Kalka highway with 24,000 vehicles entering the hill state. Ask tourists what brings them to the state and they list Himachal’s clean hillsides and peaceful environment. A tourist from Punjab, Amarjeet Singh, said, “We are here for a pre-wedding photo shoot. We are enjoying the pleasant weather so much, that we have extended our stay so as to visit Kufri and other tourist destinations outside the city limits.”
Sanjay Kumar of Delhi, who was visiting the state with his seven friends, said, “We are visiting the Queen of Hills after seven years. Though the city has undergone a lot of developement, it is still quaint and refreshing. We will be staying here for four to five days.”
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholder Association president Mohinder Seth said, “We only saw 100% occupancy for 10 -15 days that too on a discounted rate. However, this is much better than 2020 when occupancy was nil due to Covid induced lockdowns and travel expenditures. At least, we are able to meet our fixed expenditure.”
Tourism economy in Himachal amounts to ₹11,000 crore and contributes to 7.3% of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). In 2019, around 17 lakh tourists, of which 4 lakh were foreigners, had visited the state, a jump of nearly 5% as compared to 2018. The state has around 4,011 hotels, 828 restaurants, 4,400 travel agents, and 2,934 homestays. HPTDC runs 54 hotels and 17 restaurants and cafes. After the lifting of restrictions 56 lakh tourists had visited the state in 2021.
-
Prayagraj family tries to revive dead girl through sorcery; four fall sick
Family members of a minor girl, who died about four days back in Diha village of Karchanna in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj, stayed with the body at home and tried to revive her through sorcery, police said. They said four siblings of the deceased were found to be sick as they didn't take any food for the past four days as part of some ritual.
-
Mamata’s ‘friendly party’ sweeps GTA polls; TMC wins panchayats, municipal seats
Kolkata/Siliguri: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee consolidated her position on Wednesday when the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, which she describes as a friendly party, won the elections to the Gorkha Territorial Administration while the Trinamool Congress swept 19 of the 22 village panchayats under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal and four of the six municipal wards in the districts of North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purulia. Independent nominees wrested the remaining five.
-
Three youths club a monkey to death in Amethi, post video; arrested
In a bizarre incident, three youths in an inebriated state clubbed a monkey to death and filmed the video of the entire incident in Amethi district. The incident happened near a beer shop at Durgapur market on Durgapur-Lambhua road under Piparpur police station limits of Amethi district. The inspector in charge of Piparpur police station Dhirendra Singh Yadav informed that the three youths identified as Sangam, Radhe and Suraj were arrested in this connection.
-
Covid-19: Delhi records 1,109 cases, one fatality; positivity rate at 5.87%
Delhi logged 1,109 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. Delhi had reported less than 1,000 single-day infections in the last two days. Wednesday's cases were detected out of 18,886 tests conducted the previous day. With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,009. The death toll due to the infection rose to 26,261.
-
Part of road caves in in Thane, tempo gets stuck; no injuries
A surface of service road near the Nitin Company signal along Eastern Express Highway in Thane caved in on Wednesday, making a four-foot wide by 1.50-foot deep pit when a tempo drove on it. The front tires of the vehicle were stuck in the caved-in road for about 20 minutes before the disaster management team arranged for a crane to remove it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics