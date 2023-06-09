Inter-state racket making fake passports busted in Amritsar, 12 held

Amritsar City Police on Thursday claimed to have bust an inter-state racket of making fake passports and sending the people on these passports to foreign countries. As many as 12 members of this racket had been arrested from Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Jharkhand, the police said. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

A case was already registered in Maqboolpura Police Station under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC, 12/13 of Passport Act and relevant sections of NDPS Act and Arms Act. Drug money worth ₹22 lakh, two fake passports, one revolver .32 bore and four rounds, and 10-gm heroin were recovered from their possession.

Sharing the detail, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Abhimanyu Rana said, “Members of this gang sent a person, who is absconding in a case of NDPS and Arms Act, to a foreign country by making his fake passport using Aadhar card of another person. Of total 12 accused, six are from Haryana”.

“These gangsters got the passports made from other states because the persons booked in any case cannot get their passports issued in Punjab. On questioning of the accused, it was learnt that kingpin of this gang is in Portugal and was earning huge sums of money from this business. More recoveries are expected to be made”, he added.