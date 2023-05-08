Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Andhra Pradesh CM exempts Gurdwaras from property tax

Andhra Pradesh CM exempts Gurdwaras from property tax

ByPress Trust of India, Amaravati
May 08, 2023 09:10 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to exempt Gurdwaras from property tax, following a meeting with members of the Sikh faith.

A Sikh delegation met the AP Chief Minister and requested him to also set up a corporation for the community for effective implementation of government schemes. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
A Sikh delegation met the chief minister and requested him to also set up a corporation for the community for effective implementation of government schemes.

Considering their request, Reddy gave the green signal to constitute a committee for Sikhs, including offering benefits to granthis (Sikh priests) on par with Hindu priests, pastors and maulvis, a press note shared by the state government on Monday said.

Further, the CM has agreed to declare Guru Nanak Jayanthi, which falls on the day of Karthika Pournami, a holiday, as well as offer necessary support to establish a minority educational institution.

“A resolution in this regard will be made in the next cabinet meeting,” the CM said.Additionally, the chief minister also directed officials to take all measures to improve the businesses of MSMEs run by various social groups.

