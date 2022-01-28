Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Angry locals thrash 2 ‘snatchers’, torch bike in Ludhiana
Angry locals thrash 2 ‘snatchers’, torch bike in Ludhiana

The snatchers’ third accomplice managed to flee, the alleged snatchers are undergoing treatment at Ludhiana civil hospital, said to be stable
A video grab purportedly showing the incident where angry locals torched a bike in Ludhiana following a snatching bid. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Enraged over repeated incidents of snatching, locals thrashed two snatchers who had tried to flee with a labourer’s mobile phone, and set their motorcycle afire, on Noorwala Road on Thursday. Their third accomplice, however, managed to flee.

The accused have been identified as Rahul and Anshu, both in their early 20s and residents of Salem Tabri. The duo is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

As per information, the incident took place in the afternoon, when the duo, along with their third accomplice, snatched the phone of a labourer. The labourer immediately raised the alarm, following which a security guard of a nearby factory rushed to help him. While trying to escape, the snatchers lost control over their bike and fell on the road. Some passersby nabbed two of the snatchers, and beat them up before handing them over to the police. They also torched the motorcycle, before the police arrived at the spot.

Meharban station house officer (SHO), inspector Jagdev Singh said police will take action against the snatchers after recording the statements of the locals. He added that they are trying to trace the third accused.

