Anil Vij directs formation of Covid monitoring committee to tackle 3rd wave

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday directed officers of the state to form coronavirus (Covid-19) monitoring committees in every district as a precautionary step to tackle the possible third wave of the ongoing pandemic. He said that the deputy commissioners, police superintendents, civil surgeons, and officials of urban local bodies should be members of the committee.

In an official statement, Vij further highlighted that officials of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) should also be involved so that if the third wave arrives, it can be handled efficiently. The minister, while presiding over the meeting of the state-level Covid monitory committee in Chandigarh, also directed that importance must be given on administration of both Covid-19 doses to maximum people before the onset of the probable third wave.

The meeting, which was held virtually, saw the attendance of police superintendents, deputy commissioners, civil surgeons and other district officers. The health minister stated that as a part of preparations to combat the possible third wave of Covid-19, facilities such as increasing the number of beds with oxygen facility, ventilator beds, and the ones with ICU should be present.

Anil Vij said that to scale up the vaccination process in the state, concerned officials should seek cooperation from social, religious and business organisations. Notably, in another official statement on Tuesday, he said that the multinational firm Procter and Gamble (P&G) has rendered a cheque to the tune of Rs1 crore to him in support of Haryana’s fight against Covid-19.

Haryana on Tuesday reported 73 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s overall tally to 769,030, the state health bulletin data showed. The state recorded 10 fatalities, after which the cumulative death toll reached 9,506. According to the bulletin data, as many as 68,852 people were inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, and a total of 9,578,632 people have been vaccinated so far, the bulletin data revealed.

A recent report by SBI Research titled “Covid-19: the race to finishing line,” showed that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic would hit India from August, and would reach its peak in September. It added that based on the current data, daily caseload can be nearly 10,000 somewhere around the second week of July, but it will begin to see a surge by the second fortnight of August.