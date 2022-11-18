Anomalies in issue of birth, death certificates: 3 Ludhiana MC health branch staffers chargesheeted

Ludhiana MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal chargesheeted two employees of the health branch on Thursday after an inquiry committee found them guilty of raising unnecessary objections on the applications to obtain birth and death certificates.

The employees include Ravi Kumar and Narinder Pal Singh, who are deputed in the health department office.

Ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had conducted a surprise inspection at the MC office near Railway Station Road in September and marked an inquiry into the high number of objections raised against applications for birth and death certificates citing possible corruption or mala fide intent.

MC commissioner Aggarwal had then constituted a committee to conduct an inquiry against four staff members with the highest number of objections raised. These two employees have been found marking unnecessary objections on the applications during the inquiry, following which they have been chargesheeted.