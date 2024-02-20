 Another protesting farmer dies of cardiac arrest - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Another protesting farmer dies of cardiac arrest

Another protesting farmer dies of cardiac arrest

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 06:54 AM IST

A 43-year-old farmer, who was protesting outside former chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence, died of suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday night

Patiala : A 43-year-old farmer, who was protesting outside former chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence, died of suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday night.

A 43-year-old farmer, who was protesting outside former chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence, died of suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday night. (REUTERS)
A 43-year-old farmer, who was protesting outside former chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence, died of suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday night. (REUTERS)

Narinder Pal of Bathoi Kalan village in Patiala district was participating in the protest on a call given by the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) for the past two days.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to reports, Narinder complained of uneasiness last night. His condition deteriorated when he was being taken to his native village, following which he was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he died.

This is the third such incident during the recent farmers’ protests.

On February 16, a 70-year-old farmer, Gyan Singh, who was protesting at the Shambhu border, died of cardiac arrest. On February 18, another farmer, 72-year-old Manjeet Singh of Patiala, died following a heart attack at Khanauri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On