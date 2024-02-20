Another protesting farmer dies of cardiac arrest

Patiala : A 43-year-old farmer, who was protesting outside former chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence, died of suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday night. A 43-year-old farmer, who was protesting outside former chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence, died of suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday night. (REUTERS)

Narinder Pal of Bathoi Kalan village in Patiala district was participating in the protest on a call given by the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) for the past two days.

According to reports, Narinder complained of uneasiness last night. His condition deteriorated when he was being taken to his native village, following which he was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he died.

This is the third such incident during the recent farmers’ protests.

On February 16, a 70-year-old farmer, Gyan Singh, who was protesting at the Shambhu border, died of cardiac arrest. On February 18, another farmer, 72-year-old Manjeet Singh of Patiala, died following a heart attack at Khanauri.