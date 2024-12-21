Army has increased operational footprint in Jammu: Lt Gen Navin

Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, visited Rajouri to strengthen civil-military ties and recognise the pivotal role of local communities and veterans in maintaining peace and stability in the region. White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva interacts with locals during his visit to Rajouri on Saturday. (HT Photo)

During the visit, Lt Gen Sachdeva praised the synergy between the civilian population and security forces, particularly in the sensitive border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. He highlighted the Indian Army’s increased operational footprint in the region, including the strategic occupation of the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal Range, as well as its close collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and civil administration. Acknowledging the contributions of veterans and local leaders, he credited their efforts for the improved security scenario in the region.

He commended the Ace of Spades Division for its critical role in fostering trust through welfare programs and engaging local communities. Lt Gen Sachdeva remarked, “The coordination between the military and civilians has been instrumental in creating a stable environment.”

The Corps Commander also participated in the Mendhar Cricket Premier League (MCPL) felicitation ceremony, applauding the youth’s enthusiasm for sports as a unifying force. He emphasized the importance of such events in channelling energy positively and promoting community harmony.

Lt Gen Sachdeva underscored the army’s proactive outreach to locals, fostering greater trust and cooperation between the military and civilian communities. He met with Indian Army veterans, thanking them for their enduring contributions to regional stability and social harmony. He noted their crucial role in bridging the gap between the military and civilian communities.

This visit reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to peace, stability, and community welfare in Jammu and Kashmir. By increasing its operational footprint, enhancing synergy with local law enforcement and administration, and engaging with local communities, the Army continues to work collectively to ensure a secure and harmonious environment.