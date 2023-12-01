As BJP’s Punjab unit grapples with infighting, RSS calls meet on Dec 2

Amid relentless infighting within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Punjab unit and an apparent indifference among its rank and file, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), its parent body, has called a meeting on December 2, in what appears to be an attempt to smooth things out. Though the party’s senior leadership maintains that the meeting is a routine affair, many state leaders claim that all’s not well within the Punjab unit. (File)

RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar, who looks after the liaison and synergy between the BJP and the Sangh, is set to chair the meeting of state leaders that is to be held in Chandigarh.

Old guard vs the new

A senior party functionary disclosed that during a meeting called on November 26, only 90 out of the total 230 office-bearers turned up, prompting state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to comment on their “non-serious” approach.

“The party continues to witness a proxy war between the old guard and newcomers. While the old guard feels that the newcomers who are at the helm of affairs are unable to keep the flock together, the latter feel the old guard is isolating them. That appears to be the reason why the RSS is intervening,” said a senior state leader who was invited to the meeting.

Around 10 senior leaders of the party, including all former state presidents and a few senior faces who are currently at the helm, are expected to attend the meeting.

In July this year, the central leadership of the party had elevated former senior guard of the Congress, Sunil Jakhar as the state BJP chief.

Known for his oratory skills, Jakhar has been at the forefront of taking on the Bhagwant Mann-led state government and the Punjab Congress.

Apart from a lack of cohesiveness, another major challenge before the party has been keeping the newcomers in the party. Recently three former ministers Balbir Sidhu, Raj Kumar Verka and Gurpreet Kangar deserted the BJP and went back to their parent party, raising questions on the approach of the party in Punjab.

When contacted, Jakhar, termed the visit by RSS leader Arun Singh a routine party exercise.

“Yes, it’s a fact that I have pointed to the low attendance at the meeting of district office-bearers but as far Arun Singh ji’s meeting is concerned, it is purely a routine exercise as he has been holding such meetings with the leaderships of other states as well. Even national organisational secretary BL Santosh met us. Such meetings are part of the party functioning,” said Jakhar.