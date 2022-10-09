Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI, wife booked for duping Ludhiana resident of 11 lakh

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 02:21 AM IST

Police lodged an FIR against accused identified as ASI Ram Krishan and his wife Paramjit Kaur of Pathankot for duping a Ludhiana resident of ₹11.20 lakh on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency.

A Pathankot-based assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his wife have been booked for duping a Ludhiana resident of ₹11.20 lakh on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
A Pathankot-based assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his wife have been booked for duping a Ludhiana resident of 11.20 lakh on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Pathankot-based assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his wife have been booked for duping a Ludhiana resident of 11.20 lakh on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency.

The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as ASI Ram Krishan and his wife Paramjit Kaur of Nawan Gurga village of Pathankot.

The complainant, Neeraj Anand of Guru Amardas Nagar of Ludhiana, stated that he came in contact with the ASI through a common friend. The accused convinced him to invest money in cryptocurrency promising handsome returns.

Anand stated that he had invested 11.20 lakh in the cryptocurrency, but later the accused stopped attending his call following which he filed a complaint.

ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the victim had filed a complaint on August 12, 2021. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused following an investigation. A hunt is on for their arrest.

