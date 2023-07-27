Second phase of e-auction of Haryana CM’s gifts begins, 101 gifts up for grabs

In the second edition of auctioning gifts, which Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has received over the years, the state government has selected 101 gifts for auction. The gifts auctioned in the first phase included a memento of Arjun’s chariot (Lord Krishna preaching Gita to Arjun) made of pure brass and a sculpture of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar made of plaster of paris. (HT File)

The process to auction the gifts has begun and the funds generated from it will be utilised in the ongoing flood relief works, an official spokesperson said.

It may be recalled there were 51 items up for grabs in the first phase of the auction conducted through the website www.cmuphaarhry.com.

The gifts auctioned in the first phase included a memento of Arjun’s chariot (Lord Krishna preaching Gita to Arjun) made of pure brass and a sculpture of Khattar made of plaster of paris.

The other mementoes auctioned included copper idols of Goddesses Saraswati and Laxmi, a fibre statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, copper statues of Swami Vivekananda, and Maharaj Agrasen, and a pure brass idol of Lord Vishnu (virat swarup).

According to Amit Agrawal, additional principal secretary to the chief minister, in the second phase, 101 gifts will be auctioned. He said interested people can register and place a bid on https://cmuphaarhry.com/till August 15, 2023.

“The base amount of each gift has been mentioned on the portal. The interested bidder can register on the portal to participate in the auction,” said Agrawal, adding that CM will personally hand over the auctioned gifts to the successful bidders.

The bidder can also receive the gift through courier.

It was in October last year that the state government launched the CM-Uphaar portal for the auctioning of the gifts received by the CM. The funds from this auction were deposited in the chief minister’s relief fund and are being spent on public welfare works.