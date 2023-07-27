Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Second phase of e-auction of Haryana CM’s gifts begins, 101 gifts up for grabs

Second phase of e-auction of Haryana CM’s gifts begins, 101 gifts up for grabs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 27, 2023 01:58 AM IST

It may be recalled there were 51 items up for grabs in the first phase of the auction conducted through the website www.cmuphaarhry.com.

In the second edition of auctioning gifts, which Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has received over the years, the state government has selected 101 gifts for auction.

The gifts auctioned in the first phase included a memento of Arjun’s chariot (Lord Krishna preaching Gita to Arjun) made of pure brass and a sculpture of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar made of plaster of paris. (HT File)
The gifts auctioned in the first phase included a memento of Arjun’s chariot (Lord Krishna preaching Gita to Arjun) made of pure brass and a sculpture of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar made of plaster of paris. (HT File)

The process to auction the gifts has begun and the funds generated from it will be utilised in the ongoing flood relief works, an official spokesperson said.

It may be recalled there were 51 items up for grabs in the first phase of the auction conducted through the website www.cmuphaarhry.com.

The gifts auctioned in the first phase included a memento of Arjun’s chariot (Lord Krishna preaching Gita to Arjun) made of pure brass and a sculpture of Khattar made of plaster of paris.

The other mementoes auctioned included copper idols of Goddesses Saraswati and Laxmi, a fibre statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, copper statues of Swami Vivekananda, and Maharaj Agrasen, and a pure brass idol of Lord Vishnu (virat swarup).

According to Amit Agrawal, additional principal secretary to the chief minister, in the second phase, 101 gifts will be auctioned. He said interested people can register and place a bid on https://cmuphaarhry.com/till August 15, 2023.

“The base amount of each gift has been mentioned on the portal. The interested bidder can register on the portal to participate in the auction,” said Agrawal, adding that CM will personally hand over the auctioned gifts to the successful bidders.

The bidder can also receive the gift through courier.

It was in October last year that the state government launched the CM-Uphaar portal for the auctioning of the gifts received by the CM. The funds from this auction were deposited in the chief minister’s relief fund and are being spent on public welfare works.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out