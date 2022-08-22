Baklavi restaurant brawl: Victims allege police inaction, stage protest outside Ludhiana CP’s office
Baklavi restaurant brawl had occurred on on July 29. While protesting, complainants alleged that the Ludhiana police, under the influence of the accused SS Bindra, town planner, municipal corporation, Bathinda, are putting no efforts to arrest the accused even after 23 days of lodging an FIR.
Alleging police inaction, Anirudh Garg, complainant in the high-profile case of Baklavi restaurant brawl, along with his supporters, staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Monday evening.
He added that the court had also rejected the bail application of the accused, including SS Bindra, his son Puneet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Binda and their hotel staff. He said the accused were roaming freely and threatening them to withdraw the complaint.
One of the victims, Ayush Jain, said the police had formed a special investigation team (SIT), which was merely an eyewash.
Garg said the entire CCTV footage— the strongest evidence— of the incident was with the police, but police are deliberately delaying the arrest.
When contacted, commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma said an SIT has already been formed to look into the matter. Police would arrest the accused soon, he added.
A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station after a brawl in the restaurant on July 29 over a bill.
Dahi Handi festival: Mumbai youth succumbs to injuries at Nanavati hospital
A man died succumbed to Sandesh Dalvi, 24 years' injuries that he sustained during the Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai on Thursday. 24 years, Sandesh Dalvi, passed away late on Monday night at Nanavati Hospital. He had been admitted in Cooper Hospital on August 19 and shifted Nanavati Hospital on Sunday.
Teachers in Ludhiana protest against non-implementation of 7th UGC pay scale
Teachers of the local unit of Government College Teachers' Association on Monday staged a dharna at SCD Government College, from 11 am to 1 pm, against the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government as per the seventh pay commission and de-linking from UGC. Teachers suspended all teaching-and-admission-related work and raised slogans against the state government, which “failed to fulfil” its election promise.
ED questions car designer Dilip Chhabria
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned automobile designer and DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria in connection with the money laundering case registered against hChhabriaearlier this year. In July, the ED booked Chhabria under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 based on a cheating case registered against him by the Mumbai Police in 2020.
12,253 students allocated college in FYJC third round
In the third round of online admission process for FYJC, 12,253 students were allotted admission to various colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Among them, 4,476 students have secured the college of their first preference. Qualified candidates have to complete the admission process by August 24. There are 108,830 seats available for admissions. From these seats, 85,240 will be filled by the online central admission process. Fourth round will start from August 25.
120-year-old Masina Hospital gets ₹22 crore facelift
Mumbai: The historic Masina Hospital—city's second oldest healthcare centre, is all set to complete the ₹22 crore revamp of its patient facility in the next two months. The 270-bed hospital, located in Byculla, is known for its psychiatry and burns wards. Spread over 8-acres of land, Masina had initially thought of reviving and restoring the heritage look of the hospital. Chief executive officer, Dr Vispi Jokhi, said the focus is on upgrading the patient facility.
