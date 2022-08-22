Baklavi restaurant brawl: Victims allege police inaction, stage protest outside Ludhiana CP’s office

Alleging police inaction, Anirudh Garg, complainant in the high-profile case of Baklavi restaurant brawl, along with his supporters, staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Monday evening.

They alleged that the police, under the influence of the accused SS Bindra, town planner, municipal corporation, Bathinda, are putting no efforts to arrest the accused even after 23 days of lodging an FIR.

He added that the court had also rejected the bail application of the accused, including SS Bindra, his son Puneet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Binda and their hotel staff. He said the accused were roaming freely and threatening them to withdraw the complaint.

One of the victims, Ayush Jain, said the police had formed a special investigation team (SIT), which was merely an eyewash.

Garg said the entire CCTV footage— the strongest evidence— of the incident was with the police, but police are deliberately delaying the arrest.

When contacted, commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma said an SIT has already been formed to look into the matter. Police would arrest the accused soon, he added.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station after a brawl in the restaurant on July 29 over a bill.