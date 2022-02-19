Ban on plastic carry bags: NGO continues weekly protest in Ludhiana

In enforcing ban on plastic carry bags, the authorities have been way off the mark, owing to which members of Jalandhar-based NGO - Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP) staged weekly protest, first outside the office of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in Focal Point area and then outside municipal corporation (Zone A office) on Friday.

Raising concern over environment and pollution ahead of the elections, the NGO members have been staging weekly protests over the last two months. The members demanded that the government should encourage use of compostable bags, which are an available substitute.

They also submitted a memorandum with MC zonal commissioner (Zone A) Jasdev Sekhon.

Leading the group of protesters, USA-based doctor Navneet Bhullar said even as the state government had banned the bags in April 2016, the use of banned bags can be witnessed at every nook and corner of the city without any check.

”Plastic carry bags are not only polluting the environment but are also affecting the lives of humans at large. But the MC and the PPCB have been passing the buck to each other when it comes to enforcement of ban notification. The PPCB has to stop the manufacturing and MC has to stop its trade and use,” said Bhullar.

“We had also written to chief minister’s office a number of times, but to no avail. The authorities are playing with the lives of residents. We also appeal to the public that they should avoid plastic carry bags for the welfare of the coming generations,” said Bhullar.

A MC official said MC has been working under political pressure due to which it has failed to enforce the ban. “The NGO submitted a memorandum with Sekhon, but Sekhon was allegedly transferred from the city after MC commenced a drive against use of plastic carry bags in the month of August last year. The MC employees’ union also raised hue and cry over alleged punishment posting of Sekhon to Abohar MC,” said the official.

Meanwhile, MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said MC has been carrying out drives to impose a ban on use and trade of plastic carry bags and the drives would continue in the coming time as currently the staff is busy in election duty.