Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Batala: Girl child among 5 of family killed in road accident

Batala: Girl child among 5 of family killed in road accident

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 12:31 AM IST

As per police sources, the family was coming back to their village Chahal Kalan in a car from Batala after attending a wedding function. The car first hit a bike and then collided with a tipper coming from the opposite direction

The collision was so fierce that the car was badly damaged, and four of the family died on the spot, while two children, who were accompanying them, were injured (Representational image)
The collision was so fierce that the car was badly damaged, and four of the family died on the spot, while two children, who were accompanying them, were injured (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Batala

In a tragic incident, five members of a family, including a 2.5-year-old girl, were killed in a road accident on Sunday evening at village Misharpura falling under the jurisdiction of Rangar Nangal Police station of Batala Police district.

As per police sources, the family was coming back to their village Chahal Kalan in a car from Batala after attending a wedding function. The person driving the car suddenly lost control. The car first hit a bike and then collided with a tipper coming from the opposite direction.

The collision was so fierce that the car was badly damaged, and four of the family died on the spot, while two children, who were accompanying them, were injured. Both children were immediately hospitalised, but one named Seerat succumbed to the injuries.

Other deceased were identified as Ashu Singh, Shinder Kaur, Gaganjot Kaur and Paramjit Singh.

Divulging the information, station house officer (SHO) inspector Gurwinder Singh said the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an FIR had been registered against the tipper driver under relevant sections of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out