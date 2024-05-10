Bathinda LS seat: Migrants stealing Punjabi youths’ jobs, says Lakha Sidhana

Gangster-turned-politician Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, who is fighting Lok Sabha polls as an Independent from Bathinda seat, has targeted migrant workers, considered the backbone of the Punjab agriculture sector, accusing them of stealing jobs and altering the state’s demography. Gangster-turned-politician Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana (HT File)

Sidhana, who is backed by SAD (Amritsar), has made it his key poll plank and said migrants are a threat to the socio-economic space in the state. Sidhana is appealing to villagers to ensure that workers from Bihar and UP (Uttar Pradesh) don’t get enrolled as electors as they will capture jobs meant for Punjabi youths.

Addressing an election at Bhagi Bander village, he said that villagers should stay alert when migrants shift in their localities to rent a house or shift there to work as they are being settled in Punjab to change the state’s demography.

“Sambhal jao kyunki aidan karke tussi kande beej rahe hon (By doing so you are inviting trouble). From rehris (carts selling fruits, vegetables) to jobs in toll plazas, factories and fields, all works are being captured by these migrants. They are causing scarcity of jobs,” Sidhana claimed, who was fielded by Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political association of farmer unions, from the Maur segment in Bathinda district during the 2022 state polls. He finished runner-up.

Bathinda district electoral officer-cum-deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said one such incident has been reported from a Mansa village and the Mansa DC has been asked to seek explanation from Sidhana. Mansa DC Paramvir Singh, however, said that he has not received any communication in this context.

Experts rubbished Sidhana’s assertion and said migrant workers have a significant contribution to Punjab’s development in agriculture and other sectors. Such utterances against communities are unfortunate and deserve condemnation, they said.

Kesar Singh Bhangoo, former professor of the Centre for Research in Economic Change at Patiala-based Punjabi University, said such political statements lack any ground and go against the spirit of the Constitution.

“Migrant workers have contributed positively to Punjab’s growth. Kharif crop of rice is entirely dependent upon the farm labourers from Bihar and UP whereas plumbing work is handled by workers from Odisha. Role of house help, construction workers, gardeners, e-rickshaw etc… is done by the individuals coming to Punjab for livelihood,” Bhangoo said.