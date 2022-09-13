Bathinda police get 12-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was produced before chief judicial magistrate Harjot Singh Gill amid tight security in an attempt-to-murder and extortion case registered last year. On September 5, 2021, two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons opened three rounds at a city-based entrepreneur Rajinder Kumar Mangla at his residence in Model Town Phase 4-5.
Bishnoi was produced before chief judicial magistrate Harjot Singh Gill amid tight security in an attempt-to-murder and extortion case registered last year. On September 5, 2021, two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons opened three rounds at a city-based entrepreneur Rajinder Kumar Mangla at his residence in Model Town Phase 4-5.
Later, the assailants set the main gate of his house on fire after spraying petrol, reads the FIR.
Mangla escaped unhurt in the incident.
Interestingly, Bishnoi’s name did not figure anywhere in the first information report (FIR) registered at the Thermal police station on September 6.
Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian did not respond to repeated calls and messages.
Police sources said that after producing Bishnoi in the court, he was escorted back to Kharar for questioning.
In his complaint, Mangla had stated that he was getting ransom calls from gangster Goldy Brar, who is based abroad and is known to be a close aide of jailed criminal Bishnoi.
Brar is also named as a key conspirator in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Mangla had accused a Bathinda resident, Chinki, of being an informer of Brar. The FIR was registered against Brar, Chinki and ‘two unidentified persons’ (who had opened fire at Mangla).
Panjab University seeks letter of intent from Haryana government for implementation of PMS Scheme on Punjab pattern
Panjab University has invited a letter of intent from the Haryana government to look into the feasibility of implementing the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme on Punjab pattern for students of Haryana. The communication also outlined that the matter will be subject to the final approval from the varsity syndicate and senate.
Class 11 admissions: 2.1k seats up for grabs at Chandigarh’s govt schools in 2nd counselling
As many as 2,185 seats are up for grabs in the second counselling for Class 11 students at government schools in Chandigarh, as per the UT education department. Streamwise, the most vacant seats are in humanities with 1,056. Of this, the maximum of 98 vacancies are at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC-1, Maloya; followed by 89 at GSSS Sector 38 West, and 75 at GSSS Khuda Lahora. There are 286 vacancies in commerce.
Spice of life | Royal encounters from Ludhiana to London
Our Punjab Agricultural University campus in Ludhiana was spruced up for a special visitor, HRH, the Prince of Wales. One of the spots selected for Prince Charles' visit was Dr Uppal Museum of Water, Land and Power Resources of North Western India and Adjacent Countries. The senior faculty from that era recall how the inquisitive royal wanted to see the Gangotri in that model. Fast forward to the year 1986.
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination closing in on 38 crore milestone
Uttar Pradesh is inching close to crossing yet another milestone of 38-crore in total Covid vaccine doses administered in the state till now. According to the data from the Cowin portal, a total of 37,97,44,796 doses were administered till 5pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh. So far over 3.46 crore 'precaution doses' in the form of additional protection have been administered to people in the state.
Court rejects bail plea of woman who accused Prajapati of rape
LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Monday rejected the bail application of the Chitrakoot-based woman who had named former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati in a gang-rape case. The 50-year-old woman was arrested by a team of Gomti Nagar Vistar police station on Saturday. DCP East Prachi Singh said an FIR was lodged against the accused woman by one Brij Bhawan Dubey in 2020.
