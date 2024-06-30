Bathinda to get 3 more solar plants

The Punjab government is all set to come up with three more solar power plants of 12 megawatts (MW) (4MW each) in Bathinda district, said Aman Arora, Punjab minister of new and renewable energy sources. Panchayat land has been taken on lease in Bhagi Vandar, Shergarh and Kothe Malluana villages of Bathinda district for the project.

He said the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) recently commissioned a 4MW solar plant at Tarkhanawala village in Bathinda to meet the agriculture demand. The power generated from the project is exported to the nearest PSPCL grid sub/station at Sekhu village. The project will generate around 6.65 million units of power annually.

The upcoming three 12MW projects worth ₹50 crore are expected to be commissioned by June next year, Arora said. “Panchayat land has been taken on lease near the 66 KV sub-stations of the PSPCL in Bhagi Vandar, Shergarh and Kothe Malluana villages of the district. These projects shall demonstrate the concept of solarisation of agriculture power besides supporting the PSPCL to meet its power demands at a very low cost,” the minister said, adding that the solar power being supplied from these projects to the PSPCL in a long term PPA is at a tariff of ₹2.748 per KWh, he added.