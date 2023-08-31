News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhaderwah Rajmash, Sulai honey get GI tags

Bhaderwah Rajmash, Sulai honey get GI tags

ByAgencies, Jammu
Aug 31, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Jammu-based organisations had applied for a GI tag for eight traditional items from various districts of the Jammu region last year

Local specialities, Bhaderwah Rajmash and Sulai honey of Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir, have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags. Officials said the development is a great leap in promoting these items at the international level.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gifted organic Sulai honey to Queen Elizabeth during his visit to Britain (HT File)
In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gifted organic Sulai honey to Queen Elizabeth during his visit to Britain (HT File)

Jammu-based organisations had applied for a GI tag for eight traditional items from various districts of the Jammu region last year.

“Doda and Ramban districts have got two GI tags today. One is Bhaderwah Rajmash, which is called red beans and another is for honey. It is the honey of Sulai in Ramban district. These are two important products of Chenab Valley,” director of agriculture production and farmers welfare Jammu KK Sharma said.

It is a tool for the socio-economic growth of the region and its farming community. “It will double their income”, he said.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gifted organic Sulai honey to Queen Elizabeth during his visit to Britain. The director also said the process for GI tagging of these products was initiated by the department and it was granted on Tuesday.

“A GI tag is a trade name or label applied to a product that designates a geographic region or country of origin. The tag’s primary feature is its uniqueness, which guards against any form of third-party misuse,” he said.

He added that the tag is a form of intellectual property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.

“Now, only an authorised user has the rights to use the geographical indication in relation to these products,” the director said.

