Bhavya Bishnoi takes oath as youngest MLA

: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday administered oath to the newly-elected Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi in the state assembly.

With this, Bishnoi, 29, has become the youngest MLA elected to the assembly.

Later, interacting with media persons, Gupta congratulated Bhavya Bishnoi and hoped that BJP’s Adampur MLA will live up to the expectations of the people of his constituency.

“I am confident and hopeful that he will work in the public interest and for the development of his constituency,” Gupta said.

With Bhavya’s oath the number of BJP MLAs has increased to 41 in the 90-member House comprising Congress (30 MLAs), JJP (10), INLD (1), Haryana Lokhit Party (1), and 7 independents.

“In the state assembly, 45 members have been elected for the first time and Bhavya Bishnoi has become the youngest MLA”, the speaker said.

Bhavya said that he will strive to live up to the expectations of Adampur segment’s people and work with full dedication so that Adampur gets all developmental benefits.