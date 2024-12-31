{Bhiwani college girl suicide} 4 including, owner, principal of college booked: Krishan Bedi

A week after a 22-year-old Dalit girl ended her life in a Bhiwani village after she was denied permission to appear in exams by private college authorities due to unpaid fee, Haryana social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Bedi on Tuesday said that action is being taken against the culprits. Speaking to media persons, the minister said that Congress leaders -Randeep Surjewala and Kumari Selja should know that the people running the college where the girl was studying in Bachelor of Arts, are close to Loharu Congress MLA Rajvir Singh Fartiya. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Instead of defending the culprits, these Congress leaders should demand strict action against culprits. An FIR has been registered, and police are probing the case. The college where the girl was enrolled talks about providing free education and transportation facilities to girls. This college is run by people close to local Congress MLA and he had made such claims of giving free educations and several videos in this regard are available on social media,” he added.

In a direct attack on former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bedi said that the former CM should ask his MLA about the incident instead of politicising the issue.

According to the girl’s father, his 22-year-old daughter, who was enrolled in 5th semester in BA course had hanged herself from a ceiling fan on the night of December 24 after the college authorities barred her from appearing in the exam over last year’s pending fee along with this year’s fee amounting to ₹35,000. He said that he has requested the college authorities to give him some more time, but his request was turned down. He alleged that the local Congress MLA Rajvir Fartiya is trying to interfere in the probe. The police ha registered an FIR against four persons; the college owner, his son, daughter and the principal.