Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bihar resident held for 34-lakh fraud in Panchkula

Bihar resident held for 34-lakh fraud in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 18, 2023 02:18 AM IST

On July 29, 2021, a complaint was lodged by Pinjore woman and child development project officer (WCDPO) claiming embezzlement of ₹ 34.20 lakh. The arrested accused is identified as Sudeshvar Rai. He was produced before a court on Monday and sent to eight-day police custody.

The complainant said under the PMMVY, data entry operators are given two mail IDs that are used by them to update on portal details of pregnant women who on birth of first child are given 5,000 in three instalments. This amount is transferred to the account of beneficiary after approval by the WCDPO.

The complaint was lodged after fake entries on the portal were found. On checking, the portal showed the payment status of 1,319 instalments in 439 cases, which were filled from different anganwadis of the block. However, on checking, it was found that these cases are not of the concerned block nor have been filed by anganwadi workers. Even the supervisor had not verified the cases and these were not filled by the data entry operator. The allegations were that someone had hacked the portal and embezzled 34.20 lakh. A case was registered under Sections 420, 467 and 471 of the IPC. After a probe, the accused was arrested on Sunday.

