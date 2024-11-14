Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biker killed in Dera Bassi hit-&-run

ByHT Correspondent, Dera Bassi:
Nov 14, 2024 06:42 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Ravinder Kumar, 39, a UP native, worked as a supervisor in a private security firm in Mohali; he was currently residing in Lalru; while he was returning home from work, an unidentified vehicle hit his bike from the rear side on the Dera Bassi flyover, following which he fell down

A motorcyclist died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on the Dera Bassi flyover on Tuesday.

Dera Bassi police booked an unidentified accused following the complaint of Vinita, wife of the deceased. (HT Photo)
Dera Bassi police booked an unidentified accused following the complaint of Vinita, wife of the deceased. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Ravinder Kumar, 39, a UP native, worked as a supervisor in a private security firm in Mohali. He was currently residing in Lalru.

While he was returning home from work, an unidentified vehicle hit his bike from the rear side following which he fell down.

The tyre of a vehicle ran over him following which he died at the spot.

Dera Bassi police booked an unidentified accused following the complaint of Vinita, wife of the deceased.

The accused was booked under sections 281 (rash driving), and 106 (causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the BNS.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //