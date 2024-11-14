Biker killed in Dera Bassi hit-&-run

A motorcyclist died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on the Dera Bassi flyover on Tuesday. Dera Bassi police booked an unidentified accused following the complaint of Vinita, wife of the deceased. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Ravinder Kumar, 39, a UP native, worked as a supervisor in a private security firm in Mohali. He was currently residing in Lalru.

While he was returning home from work, an unidentified vehicle hit his bike from the rear side following which he fell down.

The tyre of a vehicle ran over him following which he died at the spot.

Dera Bassi police booked an unidentified accused following the complaint of Vinita, wife of the deceased.

The accused was booked under sections 281 (rash driving), and 106 (causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the BNS.