A day after a video of inmates at Ludhiana Central Jail celebrating the birthday of a habitual offender went viral, additional director general of police (ADGP, prisons) Arunpal Singh on Friday ordered a probe into the matter. Birthday bash in Ludhian Central Jail: ADGP orders probe

The ADGP marked an inquiry to deputy inspector general (DIG, prison) Surinder Singh Saini and asked him to submit the report within 20 days.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The ADGP also asked the cybercrime cell to initiate a procedure to remove the video from social networking sites. The ADGP also asked the cyber cell to remove other videos shot inside the prisons by the inmates.

The ADGP added that if involvement of any jail official came to fore, a stern action will be taken against them also. The investigating officer has been asked to record cross statements of inmates and jail officials.

According to jail officials, surrounding area around the Ludhiana central jail has been developed as a residential colony with dense population. Aides of the inmates used to throw packets containing mobile phones and other contrabands over the compound wall.

The ADGP further added that patrolling around the jail would be increased. Number of CCTVs would be increased inside and outside the jail. Other security arrangements would be updated in future.

A video purportedly showing at least a dozen inmates of the Central Jail during a “birthday” celebration for inmate Anil Kumar alias Mani Rana from Una on premises drew attention on Thursday. After the video went viral on social media, FIRswere registered against 11 accused.

Jail officials have since also initiated an inquiry and seized the phone used to record the video. According to information, Rana had damaged the device and authorities were unable to recover the pictures and videos.

According to jail superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh, the video was shot on December 21 inside the complex. The inmates were celebrating the birthday of undertrial Rana, who is facing trial in a 2019 robbery case. He added the inmates were having a party of “tea and pakoras”.