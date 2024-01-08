Biting cold persists as fog envelopes Ludhiana

Dense fog engulfed the city throughout on Monday, leading to extreme cold conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 11 degrees Celsius. Meteorology experts have issued an orange alert for dense fog on Tuesday, signaling potentially hazardous visibility conditions. However, they predict an improvement in weather conditions in the subsequent days. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The maximum temperature in the city remained the same as Sunday, while the minimum plummeted to 5.8 degrees Celsius, marking a two-degree decrease from the previous day’s 7 degree Celsius

Meteorology experts have issued an orange alert for dense fog on Tuesday, signaling potentially hazardous visibility conditions. However, they predict an improvement in weather conditions in the subsequent days.

The latest weather report from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh Observatory said, “Weather is likely to be dry during the next 24 hours with no significant change in minimum temperatures. Dense to very dense fog is expected at a few places on January 8 and dense fog at isolated places on the January 9, 10, 11, and 12 in the state. Cold to severe cold conditions are likely at a few places on January 8, and cold day conditions at isolated places on January 9 in the region.”

Adding to the discomfort of the city residents, Ludhiana has witnessed nearly zero sunshine hours since the beginning of 2024. Sunshine hours are a measure of the time the sun is visible during the day. The mean of sunshine hours in the first week of January is usually recorded at 5.4 hours.