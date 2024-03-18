BJP Ludhiana head gets notice for violating poll code

President of the district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajnish Dhiman received a notice from the assistant returning officer of Ludhiana South constituency on Monday for holding a camp, violating the model code of conduct. The officer sought a reply from Dhiman for holding a camp regarding policies of the Central government in the area on March 17. (HT File Photo)

The officer sought a reply from Dhiman for holding a camp regarding policies of the Central government in the area on March 17.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the notice issued on Monday, the returning officer mentioned that the model code of conduct was imposed in the country on March 16 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. They received a complaint on WhatsApp along with a picture of a poster that the party workers held a camp promoting the policies of the Central government on March 17.

The officer asked Dhiman to file his reply within two days, failing which action would be taken according to directions of the election commission.

Dhiman stated that the party had held multiple camps in the city in the past. They had planned to hold another camp for people on March 17 and posters of which were published.

He added that as the model code of conduct was imposed on March 16, they cancelled the camp. Someone has clicked the picture of the poster and filed a complaint.

Dhiman further added that they will submit a reply to the assistant returning office by Wednesday.