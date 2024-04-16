BJP manifesto ignored key issues: Bhawani

Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board vice-chairperson Bhawani Singh Pathania on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “failing to address rising unemployment and inflation in its resolution letter”. At a press conference here, Bhawani pointed out that the BJP’s resolution failed to mention the challenges faced by farmers, including declining income and the rise in suicides. Bhawani Singh Pathania (HT Photo)

The cabinet rank legislator alleged that the resolution neither included the concerns of citizens, nor sufficiently represented views of women. In contrast, the Congress resolution letter focused on issues such as unemployment, inflation and the Agniveer scheme, he said.

On the Agniveer scheme, Bhawani said that the initiative had reduced interest among youth from Kangra and Chamba districts in joining the army. He said that the Congress, if voted to power, planned to discontinue the Agniveer scheme and revert to regular recruitments.

He asserted that the government was not in the minority and predicted that the election results on June 4 would bring “unexpected” outcomes. He defended the performance of the government led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, highlighting that more work had been done in the past 15 months than in the five years before that.

Regarding the six MLAs who defected from Congress to the BJP, he said that significant work had been done in their respective assembly constituencies over the past 14 months. Despite the defections, he exuded confidence that the Congress would maintain a majority with 40 seats and complete a full five-year term.