BJP to hold public outreach programme in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
May 21, 2023 10:22 PM IST

BJP on Sunday announced to organise a month-long ‘Maha Jan Sampark Programme’ in Punjab to mark completion of nine years of BJP government at the centre

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced to organise a month-long 'Maha Jan Sampark Programme' in Punjab to mark completion of nine years of BJP government at the centre.

The programme will be organised from May 30 to June 30, during which party workers will reach out to people. (REUTERS File Photo)
The programme will be organised from May 30 to June 30, during which party workers will reach out to people.

The programme will be organised from May 30 to June 30, during which party workers will reach out to people and apprise them about achievements of Centre government in Punjab. This was announced during the first meeting of newly-appointed executive committee of the party, held here in Dhuri.

The prominent leaders, who attended the meetings are national general secretary Tarun Chugh, national secretary Dr Narinder Raina, union minister Som Parkash, party’s state president Ashwani Sharma, former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, former speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Dr Charanjit Singh Atwal, former MLA Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, Arvind Khanna and Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Addressing the gathering, Ashwani Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done great work for every sector. “People of Punjab are not aware about the development works carried out and done for Punjab by the PM. We will interact with people and inform them about these works,” said Sharma.

