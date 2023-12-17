Body cams to keep corruption by Mohali traffic cops in check

With increasing incidences of bribery allegations and conflicts between cops and commuters, Mohali traffic police have decided to get body cameras. Initially, traffic police will buy 119 such cameras, latest by January-end. The cameras will initially be distributed to around 100 traffic cops in Mohali district. (HT Photo)

The cameras, capable of recording high-quality video and audio, will be attached to the police personnel’s uniforms.

According to police, each camera will cost around ₹14,000.

“We will buy 119 body cameras and start by distributing 50 cameras to traffic cops deployed at key points. This will help us in deciding the complaints of misbehaviour and graft against the police, to streamline the traffic and nab violators. It will ensure transparency in issuing challans and can help control corruption. The cameras will work efficiently even in dark,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg. He added that immediate and stern action will be taken against those found seeking bribes.

Mohali police had purchased body cameras in 2017 as well. According to sources, those cameras were now defunct and many of them were not used for long.

“We get a lot of misbehaviour complaints against police personnel. Cops, who are into corrupt practices, will try to avoid wearing these cameras. But at times, commuters also intentionally lodge false complaints when being challaned. This demoralises honest traffic cops,” a police officer said.

The officer added that explanation would be sought from the cop concerned in case a body camera was turned off.

According to sources, a few traffic cops have purchased body cameras themselves, as they are yet to get funds from the government.

E-challans from June 2024

Come June 2024, commuters violating traffic rules in Mohali will be served e-challans, as Punjab Police will install automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and red-light violation detection (RLVD) cameras across the district.

Initially, 390 cameras will be installed at 20 vulnerable intersections across the district at a cost of ₹8.5 crore. The remaining junctions will be covered in a phased manner.